City of Americus awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

(Chicago, Illinois)—Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has

awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to City of Americus for its

comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The report has been judged

by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive

“spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups

to read the report.

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best

practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the

communities they serve.

The City of Americus received the following letter addressed to Mayor Barry Blount. Mayor Blount made the announcement of the certificate during the regular meeting of the city council on Thursday, 3.18.21. The mayor specifically thanked Diadra Powell and her staff in the work they have done on behalf of the city. Diadra was quick to acknowledge the achievement is only possible due to the work of the team at the city’s finance department.

3/12/2021

Barry Blount

Mayor

City of Americus, Georgia

Dear Mayor Blount:

We are pleased to notify you that your comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2019 qualifies for GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial

When a Certificate of Achievement is awarded to a government, an Award of Financial Reporting

Achievement (AFRA) is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated by the government

as primarily responsible for its having earned the Certificate. This award has been sent to the submitter as

designated on the application.

We hope that you will arrange for a formal presentation of the Certificate and Award of Financial

Reporting Achievement, and give appropriate publicity to this notable achievement. We hope that your example will encourage other government officials in their efforts to achieve and

maintain an appropriate standard of excellence in financial reporting.

Sincerely,

Michele Mark Levine

Director, Technical Services