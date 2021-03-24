Hancock Funeral Home designated as business of the month

AMERICUS — Serving since 1965 at 427 S. Lee St. in Americus, Hancock Funeral Home is an example of the roots, values and commitments vital to our community.

The iconic home on the corner of Lee and College Streets that the funeral home occupies was built in 1887 by cotton importer Uriah Harrold.

Today, four generations of the Hancock family remain involved in the full-service funeral home, offering traditional and customized funerals, cremations, and pet services. We proudly serve families of all faiths, customs, and traditions.

Today, we see more personalized services. The concept of traditional services has changed to meet the requests of the families. Each family is different, so each service is different. It is our goal to provide memorable and meaningful funerals to each family we are honored to serve. We are meeting with families at one of the most difficult and vulnerable times in their lives, and the honor they give us, to be able to provide them comfort and guidance, is utmost to the success of our funeral home. From the very beginning, our motto has been “Service with Dignity and Honor.” Our top priority is always ministering to the families we serve, while memorializing the exceptional lives of those they love.

In these days, when many funeral homes are being owned by larger corporations, we are proud to remain a family company and to have the opportunity to serve and give back to our community.

Lynn Hancock Harris says, “We are honored to be chosen business of the month, and especially to be selected for the month of March, as it was March 4th when Hancock Funeral Home was founded, 56 years ago, by my parents, Larry and Mary Louise Hancock.”

Larry was educated at the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He and Mary Louise married in 1964 and moved to Americus shortly thereafter to begin operations of Hancock Funeral Home. Sometime after Larry’s untimely death, Mary Louise transferred stock and ownership to their children, Bobby and Lynn Hancock-Harris.

Mary Louise continues to be active in the day-to-day operations of the business. She is a licensed Funeral Director and a graduate of the University of Georgia. She owns and operates Mary T. Hancock Monument Company and was a Georgia educator for many years.

Educated at Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service in Atlanta, Bobby has served forty years in death care and is licensed as Funeral Director and Embalmer. He enjoys involvement in Freemasonry and Shriners, having served the local Masonic Lodge for seven terms as Master.

Lynn was “born into” the business and is a graduate of Georgia Southwestern State University and Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service where she graduated Valedictorian, being licensed as Funeral Director and Embalmer since 2008, and having been a Sumter County educator.