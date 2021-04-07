Jayson Lin Named Schley County STAR Student 

Staff Reports

Schley County High School’s Jayson Lin has been named the school’s 2021 STAR Student. He has selected Leslie Reese as his STAR teacher.

Lin is the son of Jimmy and Susie Lin of Montezuma, GA.

The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program is sponsored, administered, and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation. High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for STAR nomination. Jayson will now compete with area STAR students to be named Region STAR student later this month.

Mr. Reese, who taught Jayson 6th grade math and has recently taught him in the high school robotics class, says Jayson “ALWAYS makes those around him better. Determined, dedicated, driven are just a few words that come to my mind when attempting to describe Jayson Lin.”

“Mr. Reese is by far the greatest math teacher for this generation of Schley County students,” Jayson said. “He allowed us to go beyond the 6th grade standards in learning math,” and went above and beyond to “organize and coach our yearly competition mathematics team.” In their robotics class, Jayson insists Mr. Reese’s recurring goal is to always provide the best experiences for all of his students. This year’s robotic team is the State Robot Skills Champion.

Jayson is planning on majoring in computer science. He has already been accepted to Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and is awaiting word from Stanford, his top choice.