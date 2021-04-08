April 8, 2021

GSW sophomore forward Payton Johnson (20) fights to get the ball out the Lady Hurricanes’ end of the field in their match against Francis Marion. Johnson and her teammates will be playing for another coach next fall, as Chris Cogan has resigned from his position as GSW Head Women's Soccer Coach. ATR Archive

Cogan resigns as GSW Head Women’s Soccer Coach

By Ken Gustafson

Published 5:31 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University Director of Athletics Mike Leeder announced today that head women’s soccer coach Chris Cogan has resigned from his position effective immediately.

In Cogan’s one season, the Hurricanes amassed a record of 0-7-1.

“We’ll move quickly to identify a candidate that will elevate the level of competitive success for our women’s soccer program within the Peach Belt Conference,” Leeder said. “I do not feel that our overall record is an indication of the commitment that the university has made relative to our on-field success.”

