GSW Hurricanes score two in the ninth to defeat USC Aiken

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team (GSW) trailed USC Aiken early by the score of 4-1. However, the Hurricanes found a way back. They scored two runs in the seventh to cut their deficit to 4-3. Then in the bottom of the ninth, Miles Hartsfield tied the game with an RBI double and Matthew Mamatas delivered the game-winning RBI single that scored Hartsfield from second and gave the Hurricanes a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Pacers on Tuesday, April 6 at the GSW baseball complex .

Mamatas went 1 for 5 for the game, but that one hit turned out to be the most important hit of the game.

Of all the hitters in the GSW lineup, catcher Gregory Wozniak had the most productive day at the plate. Wozniak went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Hurricanes’ offense. Hartsfield went 2 for 4 at the plate, which included the crucial RBI double to tie the game in the ninth.

The Hurricanes used five pitchers in this game, but reliever Cole Garrett ended up getting the win and is now 1-0. Colby Gordon started on the mound for GSW. In three innings of work, Gordon gave up three runs on five hits, walked one batter and struck out one.

With the win, the Hurricanes improve to 14-12 overall and are now 12-9 in the Peach Belt Conference (PBC). They will try to continue their winning ways when they travel to Columbus on Friday, April 9 for an important three-game PBC weekend series at Columbus State. The first pitch for Game 1 on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. GSW will then take on Columbus State in a double header on Saturday, April 10. The first pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1 p.m.