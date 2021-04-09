GSW Hail Storm to take place May 7 of this year

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, Georgia Southwestern State University’s annual Hail Storm event was not able to take place a year ago, but on Friday, May 7 of this year, this annual fund raising event to benefit the university’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is scheduled to take place at Providence Springs Plantation here in Americus.

The Hail Storm is a time of fun, fellowship and golf balls, 2,000 of them. The inaugural Hail Storm event took place at Providence Springs Plantation in 2019.

At that inaugural event, 2,000 golf balls were dropped from a helicopter on to the plantation grounds. Each of the golf balls was purchased a head of time and those whose golf balls landed closest to a certain target received prizes. The first-place prizewinner got $25,000.00. The second-place prizewinner got $10,000.00 and those who finished third through ninth each got $1,000.00. The person whose golf ball landed the farthest away also got $1,000.00. At this year’s event, $43,000 will be up for grabs.

This year, the Hail Storm event will once again take place at Providence Springs Plantation. Golf balls can be purchased for $100 each and all 2,000 of those golf balls will once again be dropped from a helicopter on to the Providence Springs Plantation grounds. There will be food from Cousins Catering, as well as complimentary drinks and music from the Answer Band. Those who purchase a golf ball will receive a ticket to the evening’s reception. The reception will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the actual Hail Storm (dropping of the balls) will take place at 7 p.m. The proceeds from the Hail Storm event will go to help fund GSW athletics

Those who purchase a golf ball or golf balls do not have to be resent at the event in order to win a prize. To register for the Hail Storm event, go to gswcanes.com/hailstorm.