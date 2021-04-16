Sumter Cycling to host Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure on Saturday, May 1

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting its annual Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure Ride on Saturday, May 1. There are four routes that riders can take depending on their endurance and skill level. There is a 12-mile ride, a 34-mile ride, a 65-mile ride and a 103-mile ride.

After the rides are over, riders can enjoy a lunch grilled by the Americus Police Department and peanut butter ice cream from Plains.

The organization plans to use safety protocols recommended by USA Cycling. Riders should be healthy and well to participate and social distancing will be practiced. Riders will be required to wear face coverings and to follow other precautions.

For those who would like to be guaranteed an event t-shirt, they will need to register by Friday, April 16. For more information about the Prison to Peanuts Bicycle Adventure, contact Sumter Cycling by going to this website: www.prisontopeanuts.com or www.sumtercycling.org.