Americus-Sumter High School students to attend Governor’s Honors Program

Three Americus-Sumter High students will be traveling to Rome this summer. No, not Italy. Ian Roberts, Travis Mansfield, and James Schopen-Davis will travel to Rome, Georgia to spend a month with 400 other high school students from across the state. The Governor’s Honors program has been held annually since 1964 at various locations around the state. The program lasts four weeks and will be hosted this year by Berry College where attending students will reside on campus in the dorms. The students will participate in various activities and training sessions, usually pertaining to the students’ special area of interest; Ian (history), Travis (jazz: vibraphone), James (voice: tenor).