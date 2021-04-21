John Edward Harris, Sr. : April 17, 2021

The funeral service for John Edward Harris, Sr. of Americus will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at Staley Memorial Garden. The public walk-up visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 PM at the J. W. Williams Funeral Home in Cordele.

Mr. Harris died Saturday, April 17th at his residence.

Mr. Harris was born in Sumter County to the late Perry Alfred Harris and Ruby Lee Wooden Harris. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Oliver Harris, Alfred Harris, McKinley Harris, Fred Harris, and Nancy Harris Hall.

He accepted Christ and joined the Welcome Baptist Church where he served faithfully until his health failed.

He was employed by several companies including Davis Casket Company, Metalux, and Designs of Americus. After working for numerous years, he retired as a courier at Sumter Bank and Trust (Synovus).

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Annie Maude Willis Harris of Americus; his children, John (Nell) Edward Harris, Jr., Carol Harris Simpson, Shawna Harris Moore, and Wanda (Ken) Harris Jordan all of Americus; seven grandchildren, Morris Williams, Brandon Williams, Shaquille Harris, Tyler Moore, Kenneth Jordan, Taylor Moore, and Jasmine Harris all of Americus; 10 great grandchildren; three brothers, William (Mattie) Eugene Harris, Reverend Norris (Pam) Harris, Reverend Gerald (Martha) Harris all of Americus; five sisters, Fannie Harris Butler and Kathleen Harris Monts, Janice Marie Harris and Reverend Sherryl Harris Sneed all of Americus, Georgia, Ruby (Clyde) Harris Maddox of Riverside, CA; four sisters-in-law, Shirley (Albert) Mills Moore of Albany, Elizabeth Whitehead Harris, and Debra Green both of Americus, and Frances Jean (Walter) Manners of Athens; one brother-in-law, John Hall of Americus; devoted friends, Albert and Josephine Cooper of Americus; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many other special friends.

The J. W. Williams Funeral Directors of Cordele and Vienna are in charge of the arrangements.