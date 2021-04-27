April 27, 2021

  • 82°

Area Beat Report 4/26 to 4/27/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 4/26 to 4/27/2021

  • Blasingame, Thomas James (In Jail), 30, 4/26/2021 7:52 p.m., Simple Battery
  • Curtis, Andre Ny’kel (In Jail), 19, 4/27/2021 4:36 a.m., Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
  • Deriso, Ronkeious Lamar (In Jail), 32, 4/27/2021 4:17 a.m., Tail light lenses required/Illegal possession of controlled substance
  • Greene, Delatavious Leounta (In Jail), 25, 4/26/2021 9:35 p.m., Holding for Monroe County
  • Johnson, Jessie Chadrick (In Jail), 32, 4/26/2021 2:46 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Jordan, Jacob Brent (In Jail), 21, 4/26/2021 2:07 p.m., Battery – Family Violence – 1st Degree Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense
  • Wilson, Milton Lawrence (In Jail), 69, 4/26/2021 9:18 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports 4/26 to 4/27/2021

4/26

  • 0 Magnolia St. at Park Row, Traffic Stop/Warning issued
  • GA Hwy 19 South at MP 2, Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • GA Hwy 19 South at MP 7, Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • 0 Magnolia St. about Brookdale Dr., Traffic Stop/warning for not having lights on while driving at night
  • Hwy 30 at American Legion, Loud Music
  • SGTC Parkway in front of South Georgia Technical College, Traffic Stop/warning for missing license plate
  • 131 Howell St. Lot C, Civil Disturbance
  • 122 Jasmine Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 357 A Middle River Rd., Domestic Disturbance/Battery/Family Violence/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children-Allowing Child to witness violence
  • 2459 Hwy 280 East, Information for officer
  • 1091 Hwy 30 West, Welfare Check
  • 321 McMath Mill Rd. at GBI, Alarm Activation
  • 403 GA Hwy 45 South at Lebanon Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
  • Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Assist Motorist
  • 0 Southerfield at Crisp, Traffic Stop/warning issued
  • Walmart Parking Lot, Traffic Stop/warning for not having headlights on
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 119 South Lee St. at Municipal Court, Contempt of Court
  • 251 Lonnie Lane Apt. B, Stalking/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Oglethorpe Ave. at Crawford St., Driving without a valid license/Failure to maintain lane
  • 103A Magnolia Ct., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 611 Dismuke St., Miscellaneous Report

4/27

  • Bell St. at Bessie Mays Circle, Tag lights required/Possession of controlled substance-Marijuana
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K, Aggravated Assault
  • 183 Pheasant Dr., Suspicious Person
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 3, Abandoned Vehicle
  • 126 Dellwood Dr., Domestic Disturbance

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 4/26 to 4/27/2021

  • Winter, Johannes, 26, 4/26/2021 7:59 p.m., Driving without a valid license – Misdemeanor/Failure to Maintain Lane

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records