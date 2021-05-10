John Earnest Dickerson: May 6, 2021

Mr. John Earnest Dickerson, age 81, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit in Perry. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from the graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Morrow, Jr. will officiate. The family will receive friends for a short time directly following the services at the cemetery.

Grandsons serving as pallbearers include: Jordan Parker, Joshua Becton, J C Dickerson, Carson Dickerson, Timothy White, Levi Lewthwaite, Hunter Lewthwaite, and Weston Wooden. Born February 26, 1940 in Dothan, AL, he was a son of the late Leonard Dickerson and the late Leona Watford Dickerson Cahoon. He grew up around Cottonwood, AL until moving to Plains, GA in 1955. John’s working years were in the modular building industry or suppliers to the same. He retired from T&R Custom Builders in 2002.

John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved the Lord. He taught his children how to live by watching him. He was a natural-born care-giver, and his focus was on caring for his family, from childhood through adulthood, his whole life long. Over the years he enjoyed picking and singing with other fellow musicians, especially singing about the Lord. John enjoyed most playing guitar, traveling with Gospel singing groups such as Lamb’s Glory, The Servants, and The Galatians. Most recently, he had been the bass player for the praise team at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, Ellaville, GA, where he is a member.

John was also a talented fiddle player, and came from a legacy of musicians, his parents having played for openings at Martin Theaters during his childhood, his father playing fiddle and his mother playing guitar. He never met a stranger and had genuine interest and concern in the well-being of everyone he knew. He enjoyed working in his yard with his flowers, and loved making things grow, bird-watching, and nature in general. John leaves a legacy of devotion in his loving family. Survivors include his wife, Wenola L. Dickerson of Americus; his children: Craig Dickerson (Katie) of Americus, Mary Jane Dickerson of Roswell, GA, Renee Becton (Doug), Gail Wall (Hank), and Tanya L. White, all of Americus; grandchildren: Jordan Parker (Liz), Joshua Becton, Hannah Becton Allen (Bura), Ashley Bosner (Anthony), Stephanie Wooden (Chris), Brittany Lightner (Nathan), J C Dickerson, Elizabeth Dickerson, Carson Dickerson, Tasha White (Brandon Stokes), Timothy White (Christian), Levi Lewthwaite, Hunter Lewthwaite, and Jessica Dreher (Matthew); 21 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson; brothers and sisters: Bert Dickerson (Lynda) of Americus, Lamar Dickerson (Susie) of Phil Campbell, AL, Jimmy Dickerson of Dooly County, GA, and Sue Jameson and Janice Beamon, both of Americus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eugenia B. Dickerson; brothers: Bobby Dickerson, Charles Dickerson, and Larry Dickerson; step-father, Victor Cahoon; and son, Gerald “Jerry” Lewthwaite.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, GA 31069, or to a charity of choice.

