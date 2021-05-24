Amber Batchelor named Chamber of Commerce President and CEO

The Board of Directors of the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Amber Batchelor as its new President and CEO. Batchelor will assume the role full-time on June 1, 2021.

After an extensive nationwide search over the past 4 months, the Chamber is excited to welcome Batchelor to this role and to the community. “Amber brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from business, past Chambers of Commerce, and non-profit organizational and board roles. We look forward to her leadership, ideas, and energy to continue the successful 100-year legacy of the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce,” said Brandi Lunneborg, Board Chair.

Batchelor is a graduate of Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh, N.C. with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a minor in International Studies. She joins the organization from weVENTURE Women’s Business Center at Florida Tech’s Bisk College of Business where she served as the Women’s Business Center Director a position that functions as Principal Investigator and Chief Operating Officer. She worked directly with the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to manage and administer grants to provide business assistance and leadership development to diverse small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Prior to that, Batchelor worked in Silicon Valley, Washington D.C., and Florida supporting businesses, municipalities, and non-profits with over 15 years engagement in the chamber industry. When the pandemic hit, like many Americans, Batchelor and her then chamber team were impacted due to economic constraints at the onset of COVID-19 as her previous employer made the difficult decision to restructure the organization. Batchelor was immediately recruited by Florida Tech to bring her financial management acumen, business background, and consulting expertise to the Women’s Business Center to support established and startup businesses navigate the challenging waters that the pandemic presented. As a program funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the SBA, she and her Women’s Business Center colleagues served on the economic front line of the pandemic working with hundreds of diverse small businesses owners in rural areas and opportunity zones to survive, even thrive throughout the pandemic. She looks forward to putting those skills to work for the Sumter County community.

“I have a deep family history in southwest Georgia, and I consider it my sincere honor to be selected to serve as President and CEO of the Sumter County Chamber and re-connect with this hardworking historic community. Over the last 20 years I have had the privilege of working in corporate and nonprofit spaces across the country supporting small business owners, manufacturers, community partners and more. In every position, I have been dedicated to put community and collaboration at the forefront of keeping people and hometown needs first. I treasure this opportunity and I am enthusiastic about continuing to learn the unique needs of the people and businesses of Sumter County while honoring the rich 100-year history that has come before me. I am ready to get to work alongside our incredible Board of Directors. I thank the selection team for being amazing to work with during this wonderful journey with a special thank you to our current chair, Brandi Lunneborg for all her hard work.”

The Sumter County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 Member Organization representing local businesses located at 409 Elm Avenue, Americus, GA. For more information, visit www.sumtercountychamber.com.