Robert “Bobby” Greene Downs: May 19, 2021

Mr. Robert “Bobby” Greene Downs, 89, of Montezuma, GA passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Miona Geriatric and Dementia Center. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Andersonville National Cemetery. Rev. Jonathan Beckham and Rev. Ken Meyers will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the Montezuma United Methodist Church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.

Born December 29, 1931 in Leary, GA, Bobby was the son of the late Lonnie G. Downs and Barbara Lou Favors Downs. After serving honorably in the U.S. Navy as a communication officer, he returned home where he worked for Central of Georgia Railroad. Following his work with the railroad, Mr. Downs continued his education and attended and graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University and the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting with a minor in Geography. He retired from Southern Frozen Foods after thirty-one faithful years where he served as the Vice President and Accountant.

Mr. Downs also served as a City Council Member for Montezuma, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, and served on the board at Southland Academy. He was an active member of the Montezuma United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Mary Thomas Dixon Downs, son, Greg Downs (Connie), daughter, Marcia Dupree (Ben), two granddaughters, Whitney Bowen (Dustin), Bentley Goold (Patrick), two grandsons, Rett Downs (Caitlin), Wes Downs, (Carly), three great grandchildren, Andrew Bowen, Jacob Bowen, and Julie Downs.

Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Robert Greene Downs to the Montezuma United Methodist Church, 201 N. Dooly Street, Montezuma, GA 31063.

