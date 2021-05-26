Furlow scholar receives Mattie Stepanek Peacemaker Award

Furlow Charter School is proud to present Anna Jaylynne Ruckman as our 2021 Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award recipient. Foreign Language Advisor and Service Learning Coordinator JoAnna Arnold stated, “The Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award goes to a scholar who has chosen to be a changemaker and an instrument of peace at Furlow and in her community. During her high school time at FCS, Jaylynne has demonstrated a conscious choice in her attitudes and actions that role model Mattie’s messages of peace and hope. She is well known by all the scholars at Furlow because she can be found volunteering with Mrs. Parks in music class or on the field coaching middle school softball with Coach Mitchell or helping her high school teachers with service projects in Americus.”

Mattie J.T. Stepanek is the late teen poet and peace activist who inspired millions with his messages of Heartsongs, hope and peace. His namesake Foundation continues his mission, including educational programs for schools and communities. Jeni Stepanek, CEO and Chief Peace Officer (aka “Mama Peace”) said, “Peace matters. As one of our Peace Certified Schools, Furlow Charter School has embedded Mattie’s ‘Three Choices for Peace’ into the classroom, encouraging students to become peace seekers, peace makers, and peace bringers. This Peacemaker Award recognizes Jaylynne’s outstanding commitment to serving as a role model of peace to others.”

On winning the award, Jaylynne said, “In all honesty, I was not expecting to receive an award with such meaning. It felt good to be recognized with an award that is a reminder of Mattie Stepanek’s message.” Jaylynne will attend Georgia Southwestern State University in the fall as she begins her studies in computer science. #MakePeaceTheNews #ShareHeartsongs