Rise up! A prayer for McCoy Hill area

Warrior God,

You have told us, do not be afraid. You have told us not to despair. You have promised you are a warrior here to save us. After you battle, you turn your heart to us, love us and delight over us. Lord, we need you to come as a warrior today in the McCoy Hill area. We admit we are puny compared to the task in front of us. Our only hope is in you showing up and being the Warrior God we know you to be. Lord, we will follow your command. We will stand and we will know you are beside us as the Great Warrior. Lord, walk mightily the streets of the McCoy Hill. Be the warrior who eliminates the threats who seek to harm. Hem in any intention not birthed of your will. The vapor of your breath can destroy the strongest enemy, only breathe our precious Lord. We wait in faith to see the demolishment of strongholds in this area of our dear city. Lord of Hosts, you promise to cover us with your feathers; we will take refuge under your wings. Your faithfulness will be a protective shield. Remind your people living in McCoy Hill of your assurances. Change the hearts of those who desire to bring chaos, confusion and damage. Nothing can prosper against you. Mighty Jesus, rise up and fight! Bless us with men of courage to also rise up with you. Let us see the destruction of the enemy in McCoy Hill. We will celebrate the deliverance of your people. We will be still, knowing through your name we tolerate no captivity, for we are a free people. We praise you for the victory you have already won for this neighborhood. Prepare the feast you promised us, and may we enjoy eating it in front of the enemy. Lord, your kingdom is welcome here.

May you find us doing your work with our hands.