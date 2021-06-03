Americus cyclists can participate in two rides this weekend

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Avid cyclists here in Americus will have the opportunity to participate in two bike rides this weekend. As part of its annual cross-country ride to raise money and awareness, the Fuller Center for Housing (FCH) will be having its Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure. As many as 20 volunteers will ride through Americus on Friday, June 4 on their way from Florida to Oregon and local cyclists are welcome to join them on part of the route from Albany to Americus.

There are two rides that cyclist can choose from. One is a 50-mile ride from Albany to Americus and that ride will begin on Friday morning, June 4 at 6:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Albany. The other ride is a one-mile ride with the FCH group, which begins at 11:45 a.m. and goes from Café Campesino to the Fuller Center, located at 701 South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Donations to the FCH are appreciated and can be made at this website: https://my.fullercenterbikeadventure.org/contribute_paymentspring.asp?fundid=1&userid=1&participantname=General+Donation. Those who participate in either ride must also complete a waiver, which can be obtained and completed at https://waiver.smartwaiver.com/w/535fc39bce533/web/. For more information, call the Fuller Center for Housing at 229-924-2900.

In addition to the FCH rides, cyclists can also participate in Sumter Cycling’s First Saturday Ride on Saturday, June 5. Those who wish to participate must meet at Rudy’s Happy Patch at 9:30 a.m. There will be two routes, or “loops” to choose from: the 12-mile Dairy Loop or the 29-mile Leslie Loop. Once the ride is over, riders can enjoy a dozen ears of Silver King sweet corn from Chase Farms, courtesy of Sumter Cycling and Ruby’s Happy Patch.