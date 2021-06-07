June 7, 2021

Area Beat Report 6/4 to 6/7/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 6:56 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/4 to 6/7/2021

  • Blaine, Joseph Carl (In Jail), 37, 6/4/2021 12:07 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Equipment used improperly – Excessive Noise
  • Blasingame, Thomas James (In Jail), 6/4/2021 4:17 p.m., Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass/Failure to Maintain Lane/Reckless Driving
  • Brantley, Angelia Hope (In Jail), 47, 6/5/2021 10:34 p.m., Pedestrian must walk on sidewalk – Shoulder
  • Daigle, Brian John (In Jail), 34. 6/4/2021   6:26 p.m., Probation Violation
  • Edmonds, Darius Lanorris (In Jail), 31, 6/7/2021 3:28 a.m., Holding for Cobb County
  • Favaroth, Reginald Leon (In Jail), 51, 6/6/2021   Theft By Taking/Conspiracy to commit a felony
  • Grimes, Elsie Ladonna (In Jail), 62, 6/5/2021 12:42 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Johnson, Paula Ranee (In Jail), 45, 6/6/2021 3:25 a.m., Battery
  • Kindzierra, Dennis (In Jail), 64, 6/5/2021 1:25 a.m., DUI-Alcohol
  • Monts, Michael Timothy (In Jail), 36, 6/6/2021 1:15 a.m., Reckless Conduct/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a felonies
  • Robinson, Jasper Jermaine (In Jail), 40, 6/5/2021 6:15 a.m., Probation Violation
  • Romero, Felix Sao (In Jail), 31, 6/5/2021 1:30 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Smith, Gregory (In Jail), 39, 6/4/2021 5:04 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Smith, Lee (Bonded Out), 27, 6/4/2021 6:51 a.m., Headlight Requirements/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Stokes, Alicia Nichole (In Jail), 19, 6/6/2021 9:52 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a felony
  • Washington, Carlos Santana (Bonded Out), 38, 6/4/2021 12:51 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Washington, Carlos Santana (In Jail), 38, 6/5/2021 9:33 p.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident reports 6/4 to 6/7/2021

6/4

  • 158 Cartwright Road Extension, Civil Matter
  • MLK at Park Row, Traffic Stop/Warning for auxiliary lighting
  • Lamar Rd. at MM 14, Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Defective or no headlights/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 281 Mask Road near Jerusalem Church, Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 3 at McLittle Bridge Rd., Assist Motorist
  • Mask Road at US Highway 280 East, Traffic Stop/Warning in reference to suspended registration
  • 0 Cartwright Road, Animal Complaint
  • 145 Dogwood Dr., Information for officer
  • 385 Hwy 30 West, Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Arch Helms Rd., Welfare Check
  • District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 30 East, Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to obey stop sign
  • GA Hwy 30 East at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Improper use of central turn lane
  • GA Hwy 30 at MM 18, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Charleston Dr. at Crumpton Dr., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division, Lost or stolen Tag
  • 165 GA Hwy 30, Entering Auto
  • 222 Lexington Circle, Aggravated Stalking
  • 0 Hwy 280 at McMath Mill Rd., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 27 West at GA Hwy 3 South, Civil Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 20 at N. Lee St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 19 South at MM 4 South, Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 153 near GA 30, Roadway Blocked/tree blocking road
  • 119 South Lee St., Damage to Property
  • 130 Fairway two Dr. Apt. A, Miscellaneous Report
  • 202 Mayo St., Miscellaneous Report

6/5

  • 140 Lexington Circle, Domestic Disturbance
  • 146 Starling Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 766 GA Hwy 118, Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Arlington Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Improper passing in no passing zone
  • Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • South Jackson St. at W. Church St., Traffic Stop/ warning issued
  • S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Traffic Stop/taillight required
  • GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion, Loud Music
  • 205 E. Rock Hill Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 19 South at MM 6, Information for officer
  • 141 Shaaban Subdivision, 911 Hangup
  • Hooks Mill Rd. about Mask Rd., Traffic Stop/Suspended Registration
  • Felder St. at Thomas Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 377 at Tommy Hooks Rd., Roadway blocked/tree in roadway
  • Felder St. at Brady Rd., Traffic Stop/improperly warn seat belt
  • GA Hwy 30 East at Felder St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Charleston Dr. at Crumpton Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 East at GA Hwy 27 East, Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Seat Belt Violation
  • 102 East Church St. at Sumter County Fire Station, Harassing Phone Calls
  • Salters Mill Road at GA Hwy 308, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/No Proof of Insurance
  • 512 carter Fishpond Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 3 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Warning for hands free violation
  • Hwy 19 North, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Hwy 19 at Adderton St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Hwy 19N at Georgia Avenue, Traffic Stop/improper turn and break light out
  • Southerfield Rd. at Basket Factory, Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Registration and license requirements/No proof of insurance – Motorcycle/Failure to have license on person
  • Rucker St. at North Jackson St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Tripp St. at Denham Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Radio Station, Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • Lee St. at McLittle Bridge Rd., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 30 West at MM 2, Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • J R Campbell SR St. at Lee St., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • Crisp Dr. at Southerfield Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • MLK near Lawson Dr., Traffic Stop/Warning for taillight out
  • MLK near Park Road, Traffic Stop/vehicle had headlight out due to deer strike /no enforcement action taken
  • 120 N Carter Fishpond Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 138 GA Hwy 49 South, Recovered Property
  • 103A Sun Valley Dr., Criminal Trespass
  • 73B Cherokee St., Damage to Property
  • 119 South Lee St. at APD, Fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds
  • 1605A Washington St., Miscellaneous Report

6/6

  • GA Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight out
  • GA Highway 3 at Rucker St., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Hwy 49 North near Mile Marker 24, Accident Involving Deer
  • Tripp St. at Lamar St., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
  • GA Hwy 27 at GA Hwy 30, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Crumpton Dr. at Charleston Dr., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 27 at District Line Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for registration requirements
  • Old Stage Rd. and Hwy 49 North, Roadway Blocked/tree in road
  • 100 Lacrosse Rd., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to have license on person
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • Hwy 280 East at Gas and Go, Traffic Stop/taillight requirements
  • Hwy 19 North at Shiloh Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Roy Vaughn Road, Illegal Dumping
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Traffic Stop/warning for suspended registration
  • Lamar St. at Manhattan St., Traffic Stop/Warning for improper turn
  • GA Hwy 27 at Reese St., Traffic Stop/Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Tripp St. at GA Hwy 27, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 27 at Mile Marker 15, Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Magnolia St. at MLK Pure Station, Traffic Stop/Warning issued
  • 180 Briar Patch Circle, Accident Report
  • Hwy 49 South at MM 1, Welfare Check
  • 229 Little Bear Branch Rd., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 134 Pecan Terrace, Burglary 1st Degree
  • GA Hwy 280 in front of hospital, Traffic Stop/driver issued a warning
  • 155 Mockingbird Dr., Accident Report
  • 208 South ML Hudson St., Trouble Unknown

6/7

  • Magnolia St. at Hawkins St., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • E. Jefferson St. at Hudson St., Traffic Stop/Warrant served
  • GA Highway 3 at Mile Marker 13, Traffic Stop/warning for taillight requirements
  • 864 US Highway 280 East, Alarm Activation

Americus PD Media Arrest Report 6/4 to 6/7/2021

  • Hall, Elemer Lee, 22, 6/4/2021 2:18 p.m., Assault and Battery
  • Derington, Jessica Renea, 34, 6/5/2021 2:06 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Lawson, Brianna Latrice, 24, 6/4/2021 11:50 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Nelson, Jewel Janee, 21, 6/4/2021 2:29 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Wilson, Stephen Patrick, 27, 6/4/2021 4 p.m., Disorderly Conduct

Americus PD Media Incident Report 6/4 to 6/7/2021

6/4

  • 603 Eastview Circle Apt. A, Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • 214 east Lester St., Domestic Disturbance
  • 200 South Lee St., Damage to Property
  • 200 South Lee St. at First UMC, Damage to Property
  • 1711 East Lamar St., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1304 2nd Montgomery St., Theft By Conversion – Felony
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 134 S. Lee St. at Napa Auto Parts Store, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Assault and Battery/Disorderly Condcut
  • 119 South Lee St., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 304 East Jefferson St., Damage to Property
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 429 Forrest St. Apt. Q, Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting

6/5

  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Cherokee St. at E. Lamar St., Reckless Conduct/Possession of Firearm By Convicted Felon
  • 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K, Criminal Trespass
  • 1325 East Lamar St. at Shell Rapid Lube, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers
  • 1206 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8 Inn, Warrant Executed
  • 711 Barlow St., Assault and Battery
  • 237 McCoy St., Domestic Dispute

6/6

  • 922 East Lamar St. at Burger King, Aggravated Assault/theft By Receiving Stolen Property/Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a felony
  • 1102 East Forsyth St. at Taco Bell, Miscellaneous Report
  • 1700 East Lamar St. at Lowes, Theft By Taking – Felony/Conspiracy to commit a felony
  • 126 Hwy 280 West at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Domestic Dispute
  • 1102 Denham St., Miscellaneous Report
  • 223A Horton Dr., Ungovernable Child
  • 719 Barlow St., Damage to Property
  • 325 Winn St. Apt. A, Civil Matter

6/7

  • 703 Tom Gailey Plaza, Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
  • 446 Mayo St., Battery 1st offense

 

 

 

 

 

 

