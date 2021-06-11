Lady Jets’ Guard Veronica Charles signs with Stony Brook (NY)

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) sophomore guard Veronica Charles has signed a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Stony Brook University, an NCAA Division I program in Stony Brook, NY. She was the first signee for new Stony Brook University head coach Ashley Langford, who previously served as associate head coach at James Madison University.

Charles, a 5’ 4” guard from Benue State, Nigeria, helped lead SGTC to its fifth straight National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XVII title and to the NJCAA National Tournament this past season. The Lady Jets finished the season with a 22 – 4 record and a Sweet 16 finish in the NJCAA National Tournament.

Charles earned the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Defensive Player of the Year award and was a second team all-region selection as a sophomore. She averaged 12.1 points and 3.1 steals per game during the 2020-2021 season. She also pulled down 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

“I am very pleased for Veronica Charles,” said SGTC Lady Jets Head Coach James Frey. “I think this will be a win-win situation for Veronica and for Stony Brook University.”

Stony Brook head coach Ashley Langford added, “Veronica is a fierce competitor, who has been a part of a winning tradition the last two years at South Georgia Technical College. She is a tenacious defender, which fits right into our identity. And, despite her size, she rebounds well. In addition, her ability to shoot the three-ball at a high percentage is very impressive, and will help us space the floor on offense. She is a great person to be around. She’s always smiling and her energy is contagious. The fans will love her.”

Langford helped produce a .746 winning percentage (91 – 31) and three-regular season conference titles in four season as associate head coach at James Madison University. Charles was her first signee at Stony Brook University.

Stony Brook is a public research university in Stony Brook, NY. The Sea Wolves earned their first NCAA Tournament berth this past March and have won back-to-back America East postseason titles.