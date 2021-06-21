Ms. Dorris Holbrook Watford: June 18, 2021

Ms. Dorris Holbrook Watford, age 86, of Americus, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Phoebe Memorial Hospital. Dorris was born on August 18, 1934 to the late Burl and Ruby Holbrook. As a member of Central Baptist, she was also a member of The Silverstones. Dorris was a preacher’s wife and very moderate. She loved to cook and sew. She loved spending time with her family.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:00 at Park Hill Cemetery in Columbus, with Rev. Raymond Smith officiating. The family will receive friends and family at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel, Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 2:00-3:30.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, John and Barbara Watford of Cordele; daughter Lettie Watford of Americus; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Dianne Holbrook of Preston and Stoney and Edith Holbrook of Preston; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Faye and Charlie Smith of Americus, Geraldine and Gordon Muncus of Phenix City, Mildred Otto of Lumpkin, and Linda Norris of Leesburg; three grandchildren, Mark Watford, Joshua and Da’Nette Watford, and Lacey Watford; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Mervin Watford, two brothers Wiley Holbrook and Glenn Holbrook, and two sisters Dorothy Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to be made to a charity of your choice.

