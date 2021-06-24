Area Beat Report 6/23 to 6/24/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary 6/23 to 6/24/2021
- Blount, Alexis Janai (Bonded Out), 18, 6/23/2021 11:08 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Boyton, Coneshia Louise (In Jail), 37, 6/24/2021 3:05 a.m., Battery
- Burns, Damion Marquis (In Jail), 43, 6/23/2021 9:34 a.m., Cruelty to Children-allowing a child to watch family violence/Giving false information to police/Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Burton, Nicholas Lamar (In Jail), 34, 6/23/2021 2:14 p.m., Probation Violation
- Cannon, Marco Dante (In Jail), 6/23/2021 5:17 a.m., Simple Battery
- Galindo, Ashley Marie (In Jail), 31, 6/23/2021 9:23 p.m., USMS
- Jackson, Devonta Terrance (Rebook), 27, 6/23/2021 2:56 p.m., Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and drugs without consent
- Jordan, Alonzo Tyree (Sentenced), 22, 6/23/2021 10:54 p.m., Sentence
- Lewis, Warren Charles (Bonded Out), 27, 6/23/2021 7:13 p.m., Battery – Family Violence – 1st offense/Failure to appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report 6/23 to 6/24/2021
6/23
- 371 GA Hwy 280 West, Domestic Disturbance
- 317 Shirley Rd., Information for officer
- 0 PSMC, Information for officer
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec Lobby, Criminal Trespass
- 279 Lacross Rd., Alarm Activation
- 171 Briar Patch Circle Lot 77, VIN Inspection
- 110 Fern St., Assist Another Agency
- North Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health, Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 0 Shiloh Baptist Church, Alarm Activation
- 104 Glory Court, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 500 West Lamar St. (Sumter County Courthouse), Lost or stolen tag
6/24
- 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint Ag and Turf, Alarm Activation
- 208 Jackson St., Burglary
Americus PD Media Incident Report 6/23 to 6/24/2021
6/23
- 1512 North MLK Blvd. at Skyland Motel, Simple Battery
- 1404 East Forsyth St. at City of Americus Finance Department, Giving False information to police officers/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- Elm Avenue, Traffic Stop/Improper Stopping
- East Hill St., Possession of MSD Marijuana or other drugs
- 207 Lorrane Avenue, Ungovernable Child/Simple Battery
- 1113 North Jackson St., Domestic Dispute
- 208 Barnum Dr., Criminal Trespass
- 130 East Hill St. at Apt. 1, Criminal Trespass
- 1711 East Lamar St. at WAL-MART, Theft By Shoplifting
- 540 Tripp St. at Pepo’s, Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property – Felony
- City of Americus, Lost or Mislaid Property
- 209B Murphy Mill Rd., Domestic Dispute
- 1310 East Lamar St. at McDonalds, Financial Transaction Card Forgery/Fraud
- 102 Mill Creek Rd. at Methodist Home for Children, Runaway Juvenile
- 909C Elizabeth St., Domestic Dispute
6/24
- 162A Lakeview Circle, Simple Battery
- 905 North Lee St. at Sumter County Ninth Grade Academy, Miscellaneous Report
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary 6/23 to 6/24/2021
- Smith, Keycten Tru, 22, 6/23/2021 Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug-Related Object
