June 25, 2021

  • 88°

Americus Civitan Club presents contribution to GSW Foundation

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 3:12 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

AMERICUS—Gerald Smith (left), president of the Americus Civitan Club, presented a check to Stephen Snyder of the Georgia Southwestern Foundation recently during a weekly Civitan Club meeting. The Club’s contribution was in support of their Georgia Southwestern scholarship that is granted to students majoring in special education. The Americus Civitan Club is part of Civitan International which is dedicated to serving children and adults with developmental disabilities, such as autism, brain tumors, and other disorders of the brain.

