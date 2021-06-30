Southwestern Judicial Circuit welcomes new assistant district attorney, Chuck Faaborg

The Southwestern Judicial Circuit’s (SWJC) District Attorney’s Office welcomes Chuck Faaborg to their staff. Chuck is a graduate of Mercer University and Mercer University School of Law. He comes to Sumter County by way of Tifton and he has lived in Americus since 2015. Having done some contract work for the SWJC’s Public Defender’s office as well as representing the SOWEGA Victim’s Alliance, he is investing his talents as a prosecutor. Chuck reports his work involving domestic violence has been some of his most significant. Chuck began private practice in 1996 and was in practice with his wife, Elena Albamonte, both as an attorney and as a business owner. They could be found at Bittersweet, a local coffee shop which offered wonderful a place to linger as folks enjoyed sampling their book selection, sweet treats and baked goods. As they offered hospitality to Americus, they were busy working together in their law offices next door. Chuck and Elena have two grown children, Ryan and Crystal.