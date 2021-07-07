Sheriff Pete Smith being remembered on 7.15.21

According to a press release from “Beyond the Call of Duty,” An End of Watch Ride to Remember will be riding into 352 McMath Mill Road in Honor of Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith. The riders are expected to be here at 8AM. For more information about the ride, please visit www.endofwatchride.com or email info@eowride.org. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office would love to have the community support.