Robert Millwood: July 4, 2021

Mr. Robert Millwood, age 82, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, AL.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 8, in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St. A private interment followed.

Born May 27, 1939 in Sumter County, he was a son of the late Raymond Millwood and the late Annie Smith Millwood. He was retired as an upholsterer for Scott Bedding Co. He had also been employed at Mulcoa, and had worked transporting cars for used car dealerships. He attended First Assembly of God in Americus.

A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Millwood enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching westerns, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was very proud of having obtained his GED while in his sixties.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Billy Millwood and Buddy Millwood; and two sisters: Mary Ann Craig and Minnie Yancey.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ann Landers Millwood; daughter, Gloria M. Koopan (Bob Koopal); son, Robert Millwood, Jr. (Jennifer Millwood); grandchildren: Emily Koopal Smith (Justin Smith) and Will Koopal (Alyssa Martinez Koopal); great-grandchildren: Olivia Anne Smith and Benjamin Davis Smith; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family asks those wishing to celebrate Robert’s life with a memorial gift to consider the League of the Good Samaritan, c/o Magnolia Manor, 2001 S. Lee St., Americus, GA 31709.

