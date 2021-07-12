July 13, 2021

The Schley County 10U All-Stars went 2-1 in pool play and have advanced to the state semifinals of the 10U Dixie Youth Division II State Tournament. Team Lineup left to right Coaches/Manager left to right: Jonathan Rooks, Randy Harper, Manager Jahe Player Players back left to right: Hayden Rodgers, Easton Stuckey, Brenton Blevins Middle Row- Layton Harper, Will Raybon, Bryton Morgan, Cameron Player, Jayden Graham Front Row- Remington Bellew, Jacob Rooks, Carter Sears Photo by Gwen Bellew

Schley County 10U All-Stars advance to Dixie Youth state semifinals

By Ken Gustafson

Published 9:48 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

By Brett Morgan

 

COCHRAN, GA – The Schley County 10U All-Star Baseball Team (SCAS) competed this past weekend in the Dixie Youth Division II State Tournament in Cochran, GA this past weekend and went through pool play with a 2-1 record. As a result, the team has advanced to the state semifinals of the tournament.

Schley County Pitcher Remington Bellew is in action at the Dixie Youth Division II State Tournament.
Photo by Brittany Morgan

SCAS started the tournament with an 8-4 victory over Baldwin County, but fell to neighboring Taylor County 13-8 after jumping out to an early 4-1 lead.

Schley County All-Star Bryton Morgan is at bat for the Wildcats.
Photo by Brett Morgan

Having lost to Taylor County, SCAS came into Sunday’s game against the Seminole County All-Stars knowing that they had to win in order to advance to the Final Four and compete for the state championship.

Both teams fought hard in this game, but in the top of the sixth inning, the score was tied 9-9. However, the Wildcats scored five runs in the inning to take a 14-9 lead. Seminole County scored one run in the bottom of the sixth, but SCAS was able to hold on for a 14-10 victory.

Schley County All-Star Layton Harper slides home safely.
Photo by Michele Harper

The Wildcats will head back to Cochran on Friday, July 16 to compete in the state semifinals, which will take place Friday through Sunday, July 16-18. Should Schley County win the state championship, they will advance to the 10U Dixie Youth Division 2-AAA World Series in Laurel, Mississippi July 30 through August 4.

 

