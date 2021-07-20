Christopher Tyler Hutchinson: July 18, 2021

On November 25, 1985, Christopher Tyler Hutchinson came into this world to the joy of his parents, Donna and Chip Hutchinson. Anyone who knew or met Tyler grew to love his sweet, gentle soul.

At age 10, he moved with his family to Newnan, GA. with his parents. It was about this time that he started his adventurous trips with his Grandmother Polly and Aunt Sheron. These educational trips were to broaden his horizons, instead he never failed to broaden their horizons. The travels took them to Washington, DC, New York, the Grand Canyon and Williamsburg, VA.

As a freshman in high school he became manager of the East Coweta High Indians varsity baseball team. The players and coaches understood Tyler’s love for baseball and his bright outlook on life. He was so loved during this 4 years, Coaches DeLoach and Blair started the annual Manger Award in honor of Tyler for his love and dedication to ECHS Indian baseball.

After graduation, Tyler was employed by Kroger but stayed active in organized sports as he officiated football and baseball games throughout the year. And anytime the Georgia Bulldogs were playing, Tyler was in front of the TV cheering like he was in the stadium.

One of the most outstanding parts of Tyler’s character was his love for Jesus Christ and the Bible, constantly reading his scripture. He loved attending his Uncle Greg’s church and listening to his sermons. He truly was a great young Christian man.

In July 2020 he was stricken with a rampant case of COVID . He spent months in intensive care and rehab but through his ardent determination, his faith and unwavering support from his mother, Donna, he was able to come home. Tyler was taken suddenly from us on July 18th. We know Tyler knew Jesus and is now with his real hero.

Tyler was proceeded in death by his father and best friend, Chip Hutchinson, his maternal grandfather Skip Aldridge, paternal grandparents Edward L. and Polly Hutchinson. He is survived by his loving mother, Donna Hutchinson, Aunt & Uncle Greg and Alicia Aldridge, Grandmother Caroline Aldridge, Aunt & Uncle Rick and Sheron Wood and Cousins Brandon and Jennifer Aldridge, Trey and Lauren Aldridge, Matt and Mandi Wood and Robbie and Whitney Freeman.

Tyler left a legacy of love & faith and those that knew him were truly blessed. A special thanks to all the angels in the cul-de-sac near his home and at Cooper Lighting that shared his journey.

Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Funeral will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday July 21. A brief visitation service will be held at 10:30 A.M. preceding the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Coweta High School Baseball Fund, 400 Sharpsburg, GA. 30277, Cornerstone Family Fellowship 122 Airport Rd. Panama City, FL. 32405, or Crossroads Church 2564 GA 154 Newnan, GA. 30265.

