Malcolm “Mack” Mason Smith: July 24, 2021

Malcolm “Mack” Mason Smith 79, of Americus, joined his Lord and Savior in heaven on July 24, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Concord United Methodist Church. Rev. Jason Owens will officiate. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service.

Malcolm Mason Smith was born September 20, 1941 in Plains, Georgia. Son of the late Daniel Reese Smith and the late Mary Annette Smith. He worked 43 years as a Lineman for Georgia Power Company. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church.

Mr. Smith is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy S. Stockslager (Lee) of Macon, GA and his two sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen G Smith (Kerry) of Americus and Michael A Smith (Beth) of Plains. Six grandchildren, Kaitlyn S. Brankley (Matt), Dana Stockslager, Greg Smith (Mary), Ashley S Britain (James), Ethan Smith and Cauldin Smith. One great granddaughter Mason June Smith also survives.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Margaret Ann Smith and several brothers and sisters. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.