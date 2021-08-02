COVID-19 cases increasing in the West Central Health District

From: West Central Health District

At this time, the Health Department is seeing a rise in COVID 19 cases across the West Central Health District.

The following counties are now considered to have a high community transmission of the virus.

Columbus (Muscogee), Chattahoochee, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Marion, Stewart, Talbot.

Other counties in our health district have moderate transmission but are still seeing a rise in cases. These include: Clay, Macon, Randolph, Schley, Sumter and Webster.

Community Transmission is currently low in Taylor County but with the other counties seeing a rise in cases we may soon see a rise in cases in Taylor as well.

WE HAVE THE TOOLS TO FIGHT THIS VIRUS. HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN DO.

If you have not been vaccinated against the COVID Virus please consider doing so now.

GET VACCINATED – Vaccinations are free and available at many locations. You can find a location near you using the vaccine locator website. https://www.vaccines.gov/

GET TESTED – COVID 19 Tests are free to the public. Visit https://westcentralhealthdistrict.com/

(Note: The COVID 19 Testing site in Columbus will be moving to 5601 Veterans Parkway effective August 2nd )

Other ways to protect yourself include:

WEAR A MASK. Universal masking should be worn in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

STAY 6 FEET AWAY FROM OTHERS – Outside your home: The CDC advises putting 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.

AVOID CROWDS AND POORLY VENTILATED SPACES – Being in crowds like in restaurants, bars, fitness centers, or movie theaters puts you at higher risk for COVID-19.

WASH YOUR HANDS OFTEN: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

COVER COUGHS AND SNEEZES: If you are wearing a mask: You can cough or sneeze into your mask. Put on a new, clean mask as soon as possible and wash your hands.

If you are not wearing a mask:

Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit. Throw used tissues in the trash

CLEAN AND DISINFECT – Clean high touch surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

Please call our COVID 19 call center at 706-653-6613 if you have questions related to COVID 19 or need assistance signing up to be tested or get a COVID 19 vaccination.

Full CDC COVID 19 Guidance can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

For the latest updates on COVID 19 Casesin Georgia and the Health District please visit. https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report