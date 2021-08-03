Board of Education accepts Choates’ recommendation on use of masks

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) held a called meeting today, 8.3.21, to take action regarding the use of face coverings for the new school year. Dr. Torrance Choates recommended the school’s stance be all students, staff and teachers are “highly recommended” to utilize face coverings, however they are not mandated for use during the school day. There will be a mandated use policy for riding the buses. The vote was unanimous with Harris and Kearse casting their vote in a virtual manner.

