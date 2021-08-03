Sarah Pitts Bowles: July 31, 2021

Sarah Pitts Bowles, 99, of Americus, Georgia, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. A native of Orchard Hill, GA., she was born January 20, 1922 to the late Earl and Carolyn Pitts. Sarah was not only a mother but a military wife to the late Col. Alvin Hoyt Bowles, who spent 35 years in the military. They were married for 75 years before his passing on December 20, 2016. She was proud to be a military wife, but knew that the life was challenging. She was a person who gave herself with hesitation or complaint. They traveled from Atlanta, Ga., Baltimore, Maryland, Jacksonville, FL., Huntsville, Al., and finally to Paris, France. After traveling around the world, they settled in Elon College, NC., which was where Col. Alvin Hoyt Bowles retired, and she continued to giving to others through her work volunteering with hospice and nursing homes. After their children were grown and on their own, they eventually moved from North Carolina to Macon, and then settled in at the Villas at Magnolia Manor in Americus. She was Christian by faith in Jesus Christ and was a member of Central Baptist church. She lived her life dedicated to her family and others that needed a helping hand.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery 797 Memorial Dr. Griffin, Ga. With Rev. Bryan Myers officiating.

Survivors include two daughters and two sons-in-law, Sue and Bob Graber of Jacksonville, Fl. and Judy and Bob Stinchcum of Americus, Georgia; a sister Elizabeth Pitts Harper; also surviving are five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Col. Alvin Hoyt Bowles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church 190 Upper River Rd. Americus, GA. 31709 or to Magnolia Manor 2001 S. Lee St. Americus, GA. 31709.

You may sign the online guest book and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com. Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.