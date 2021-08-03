SGTC Americus Practical Nursing pinning ceremony planned

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be recognizing 14 graduating practical nursing students from the Americus campus in a pinning ceremony on Thursday, August 5th at 2 p.m. in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus

Jennifer Childs and Christine Rundle, SGTC nursing instructors on the Americus campus, will be hosting the pinning ceremony for the Class of 2021 Summer Semester graduates.

The members of the Americus 2021 graduating Practical Nursing cohort are: Niki Banks of Americus, Sonica Burton of Americus, Zikerria Burton of Smithville, Kambi Gardner of Buena Vista, Ashley Ginn of Mauk, Elizabeth Guerrero of Ellaville, Cassandra Henderson of Atlanta, Koria Holley of Plains, Shontia Ingram of Americus, Shelby Law of Andersonville, Brittany Martinez of Americus, Jordan Mizell of Americus, Jasmin Robinson of Atlanta and Elbunie Smith of Warner Robins.

Students who are interested in the nursing, health care, or medical assisting field are urged to apply now at South Georgia Technical College. Registration and orientation for Fall Semester is Monday, August 16th. Classes start August 18th.

For more information or to apply online, visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu. Individuals can also contact Katrice Taylor, ktaylor@southgatech.edu in the SGTC Crisp County Admissions office at 229-271-4051 or Candie Walters in Americus at cwalters@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2299. Financial aid is available.

Individuals who apply for Fall Semester at South Georgia Technical College will receive a FREE Changing Lives @ South Georgia Tech t-shirt, while supplies last. It is not too late! Current and new students who Refer-a-Friend to enroll at South Georgia Technical College this fall can also be entered in a drawing for one FREE semester of tuition. Learn more at: https://www.southgatech.edu/refer-a-friend-to-sgtc-and-be-entered-to-win-one-semester-of-free-tuition/