Contested District 5 race for city council
On Tuesday, 8.17.21, Dr. Shirley Reese qualified to represent District 5 of Americus. At current, Dr. Reese and Kelvin Pless are the candidates for the seat. Qualifying for city positions closes today at 4:30PM. Qualifying is taking place at the Municipal Building in downtown Americus.
