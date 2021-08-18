August 18, 2021

Sumter County Board of Education to take up the discussion of face coverings and virtual learning options

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The Sumter County Board of Education will hold a called meeting, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Sumter County Schools Administration Building, 100 Learning Lane, Americus, GA.  The purpose of the meetings to discuss face covering/masks requirements and virtual learning option.  The public is welcome to attend. The meeting may also be viewed on the schools’ Facebook Page, Sumter County Schools.

