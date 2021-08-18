Sumter County Board of Education to take up the discussion of face coverings and virtual learning options
The Sumter County Board of Education will hold a called meeting, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Sumter County Schools Administration Building, 100 Learning Lane, Americus, GA. The purpose of the meetings to discuss face covering/masks requirements and virtual learning option. The public is welcome to attend. The meeting may also be viewed on the schools’ Facebook Page, Sumter County Schools.
You Might Like
Area Beat Report 8/17 to 8/18
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary Barker, Kendrell Bernard (In Jail), 39, Failure to Appear/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement... read more