With qualifying ending, Americus has 3 contested races
Qualifying for the City Election has officially ended with the following:
Lee Kinnamon – Mayor
Javarise Terry – Mayor
Marcell Baker – Mayor
Nicole Smith – District 3
Charles Christmas – District 4
Jelena Hoston – District 4
Steven Avant – District 4
Kelvin Pless – District 5
Dr. Shirley Reese – District 5
You Might Like
Sheriff returns from training conference
Press Release from Georgia Sheriffs’ Association 8.18.21 Sheriffs’ Offices in Georgia have many responsibilities such as providing courthouse security, operating... read more