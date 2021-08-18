August 18, 2021

  • 90°

With qualifying ending, Americus has 3 contested races

By TRACY K. HALL

Published 5:51 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Qualifying for the City Election has officially ended with the following:

 

 

Lee Kinnamon  – Mayor

Javarise Terry – Mayor

Marcell Baker – Mayor

 

Nicole Smith – District 3

 

Charles Christmas – District 4

Jelena Hoston – District 4

Steven Avant – District 4

 

Kelvin Pless – District 5

Dr. Shirley Reese – District 5

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Latest Religion

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Public Records