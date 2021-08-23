Furlow Charter School to practice virtual learning of K-5 students

Furlow Charter School (FCS) kindergarten through 5th grade will be moving to a virtual method of education for a week. Virtual learning will begin tomorrow, August 24 and students will return to the classroom on August 30, 2021.

The decision is secondary to FCS Safety and Mitigation Policy regarding COVID-19. The school has reached the predetermined maximum number of COVID-19 absences and the virtual option is being employed by design. Executive Director of FCS, Lezley Anderson, has sent notice of the virtual implementation to parents/guardians today.

FCS middle and high school students will continue to meet in a face-to-face manner.