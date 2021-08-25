Area Beat Report 8/20 to 8/24
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brunning, Timothy Luke (In Jail), 30, Aggravated Assault
- Clark, Cornelius Veron (Weekender), 46, Drug Court follow up
- Dice, Senchez D’Angelo (Bonded Out), 30, Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
- French, Tina Burkett (In Jail), 63, Holding for Richland PD
- Gooden, Tanisha Shanea (In Jail), 34, Holding for Richland PD
- Jones, Derrick Jamale (In Jail), 32, Probation Violation
- Jones, Travon Xavier (In Jail), Failure to obey stop sign/Purchase, Possession , Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Theft by receiving stolen property – felony/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of open alcohol container/Possession of substance with intent to use manufacture Schedule I or II controlled substances/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor/Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Lester, Derrick Jermaine (In Jail), 37, Probation violation/Failure to appear/Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during he commission of a felony/Receipt. Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Terroristic threats and Acts
- McKinney, Chassity Marie (Weekender), 43, Drug Court Follow Up
- Muff, Dominique D’Anthony (In Jail), 37, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Simple Battery/Aggravated Assault/Theft By Taking – Felony/Robbery/Probation Violation/Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge
- Payne, Marcus Leon (In Jail), 29, Simple Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Philips, Brenda Dowly (Bonded Out), 55, Simple Battery
- Sims, Christopher Allen (In Jail), 48, Probation Violation/Theft By Taking – Felony
- Smith, Jerious Trevion (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
- West, Jerry Corithins (Bonded Out), 26, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Impeding the flow of traffic in passing lane
- Wilson, James Reid (Bonded Out), 44, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Brunning, Sarah Joanne (In Jail), 38, Holdoing for Lee County
- Capps, Thomas Warren (Released to Crisp County), 39, Holding for Crisp County
- Richardson, Deairel Merce (Bonded Out), 27, Simple Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/20
- US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 20, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 27 E. about Middle River Rd., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 27 E. about Mile Marker 26, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 27 E. about Mile Marker 27, Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 27 E. near Mile Marker 25, Citation for Speeding
- Thomas Dr., Cruelty to Children – Criminal
- 241 Buttercup Lane, Alarm Activation
- 220 District Line Rd., Neighbor Dispute
- GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Marker 8, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 S and Albany Dawson Rd., Welfare Check
- GA Hwy 49 S at Fox Stephens Rd., Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 19 N near McArthur, verbal warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 S at Mile Marker 11, Animal Complaint
- 455 US Hwy 280 West, Bad Child
8/21
- 194 Railroad St., Damage to Property
- 455 US Hwy 280 West, Bad Child
- Plains Police Department, Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 19 S near Mile Post 3, Citation for Speeding
- Hwy 19 South at Pine Level Rd., Warning for improper tag displayed
- GA Hwy 30 West about Mile Marker 7, Citation for Speeding
- 110 Rainbow Terrace, Civil Matter
- US Hwy 280 Wet near McMath Mill Rd., Failure to yield after stopping for stop sign
- 2565 Lamar Rd., Civil Matter
- Three Bridges Rd. over railroad tracks, Missing Person
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Lec lobby, Harassing Phone Calls
- Jenkins Road, Racing
- 114 Lois Lane, Harassing Phone Calls
- 384 GA Hwy 30 at Life Point Church, Suspicious Person
8/22
- 207 Lexington Circle, Harassing Phone Calls
- Hwy 280 W at Phoebe Sumter, Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 853A Leslie Lamar Rd., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 N near Mile Post 23, Citation for Speeding
- 125 Lakeshore Dr., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 W about Mile Post 8, Warnings for failure to maintain lane and brake light out.
- 1100 Highway 30 W, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 W about Mile Marker 10, Citation for Speeding
- 205 Highway 49 South at Lot B, Domestic Disturbance
- 122 Rainbow Terrace, Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 North at East Shore Dr., Roadway blocked
- 158 Sixth St., Domestic Disturbance
8/24
- GA Hwy 377 at Tommy Hooks Rd., Warrant Service
- 247 GA Hwy 49 South at Lot J, Theft
- Phoebe Sumter MC ER, Animal Complaint
- E. Church St. at Prince St., Warning for RR crossing
- GA Hwy 30 W at James Hart Rd., Citation for Speeding
- US Hwy 19 S near Mile Post 4, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 19 S at MM 5, Warning for Speeding
- MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St., Failure to have license on person
- Bumphead Rd. at South GA Tech Parkway, Warning for Speeding
- MLK at Bottom of viaduct, Warning for seat belt violation
- 745 Mask Rd., Burglary
- MLK at Magnolia St., Warning for seat belt violation
- Forsyth St. near Dudley St., Window Tint Violation
- 467 Flintside Dr.Alarm Activation
- 200 Block of GA Hwy 49 North, Shots Fired
- 1727 GA Hwy 30 West, Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 39 in front of radio station, Warning in reference to headlight requirements
- 112 Allen Chappell Rd., Animal Complaint
8/25
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24, Violation of Move Over Law
- GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Warning for headlight out
- 125 South Freeman Avenue, Entering Auto
- 766 US Highway 280 East at Williams Office Equipment
- GA Hwy 49 North about Mile Marker 24, Abandoned Vehicle
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Broner, Octavius Jamal, 29, Contempt of Court
- English, Marqueta, 37, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Harris, Marcus Leon, 29, Simple Assault/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- Perez, Hermenegildo Gonzalez, 37, Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident/Driving without a valid drivers license – Misdemeanor/DUI-Alcohol Less Safe
- Tannahill, Kevin Wesley, 37, Service of notice and orders issued by public officer/Seat Belt violation
- Warren, Randall Jack, 40, DUI
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
8/20
- Cherokee St. at 12:46 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- E. Glessner at Elm Avenue, Failure to obey stop sign/Purchase, Possession , Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Theft by receiving stolen property – felony/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of open alcohol container/Possession of substance with intent to use manufacture Schedule I or II controlled substances/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor/Driving while declared as a habitual violator/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 7:30 a.m., Damage to Property
- 1215 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Skyland Motel Room 107, Miscellaneous Report
- 721 Davenport St. at 10:59 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- Glessner St. at 12:28 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 720 Harris St. Apt. 16 at 11:40 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 254 South Hampton St. at 11:20 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 320 West church St. at Apt. 2 at 3:03 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 1202 Niorth MLK Jr. Blvd. at Family Dollar at 3:36 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 131 at Meadowbrook Village Apts. At 3:02 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 1311 Crawford St. at 5:49 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Pineview Dr. at Sun Valley Dr. at 8:46 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident/Driving without a valid drivers license – Misdemeanor/DUI-Alcohol Less Safe
- 628 Felder St. Apt. 4 at 8:51 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1201 North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 12:38 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 107 Glory Ct. at 12:35 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1101 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Sam’s Danfair Express at 4:26 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Americus at 4:53 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
8/21
- 258 Lonnie Lane at 1:21 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- 223A Horton Dr. at 1:36 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 303 E. Glessner St. at Troy Hill Apts. At 6:14 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- E. Lamar St. at Hanson Dr. at 9:17 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 605 Mayo St. at 12:10 p.m., Damage to Property
- 429 Forest St. Apt. S at 1:26 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 808 GA Avenue at 5:49 p.m., Harassing Communications
- 1042 North Jackson St. at 6:06 p.m., Simple Assault/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Criminal Trespass
8/22
- 1602 East Forsyth St. at 1:25 a.m., Simple Battery
- 119 Andrews Dr. at 5:51 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1609 E. Lamar St at 5:37 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony
- North Lee St. at Patterson St. at 11:05 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Simple Battery/Aggravated Assault/Theft By Taking – Felony/Robbery/Probation Violation/Failure to appear for finger printable charge
- 931 Oglethorpe Ave. at 3:39 p.m., Death Investigation
- 119 South Lee St. at 6:34 p.m., Missing Person
- Bessie Mays Circle at 8:43 p.m., Discharging firearms in city limits
- 206 Barbara Battle Way at 10:55 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 227 South Hampton St. at 11:29 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1206 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at 1:20 a.m., Suspicious Person
8/23
- 151 Hosanna Circle at 2:33 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1701 Maxwell St. at 8:44 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 618 E. Lamar St at Urgent Care at 2:19 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- Unknown location at 2:33 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Rees Park at 5:01 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 112 Hudson St. at Cook Out at 8:32 p.m., DUI
- 612 Strife St. at 8:47 p.m., Lost /Mislaid Property
- 1602 E. Forsyth St. at 10:31 p.m., Domestic Dispute
8/24
- 1207 1st Montgomery St. at 1:25 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 234 Bell St. at 5:38 a.m., Drug Activity
- 116 Reddrick St. at 9:54 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 908 Elm Ave. at Heart of Georgia Railroad Company at 10:01 a.m., Theft By Taking – Felony/Interference with government property
- Adderton St. at North MLK Jr. Blvd. at 9:15 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 502 S. Lee St. at 3:09 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1516 South Lee St. at Lee St. Food Mart at 5:36 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 130 Lonnie Lane Apt. 212 at Meadowbrook Apts. at 6:07 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- E. Forsyth St. at Manhattan St. at 8:07 p.m., Service of notice and orders issued by police/Adult seat belt violation
- 205 E. Church St. at 10:51 a.m., Damage to Property
- Hwy 19 N at West Lester St. at 11:30 p.m., Warrant Executed
