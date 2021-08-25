TCSG, GaDOE agreement will allow students to receive college credit for identified high school Career Pathways

By Pat Peacock

ATLANTA – The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) have collaborated to develop statewide articulation agreements that will allow students to receive TCSG college credits for certain Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) courses.

To receive articulated credit from TCSG, students must successfully complete an identified high school CTAE course or Career Pathway, depending on the articulation agreement, and pass a credentialing assessment.

“My administration has been committed to growing a talented workforce to keep up with industry demand,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I would like to commend GaDOE and TCSG for equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the workforce. As we improve technical education in Georgia, we are investing in our future and ensuring that we remain the #1 State for Business.”

Four in-demand Career Pathways now have statewide articulation agreements: Welding, Patient Care, Cloud Computing, and Automotive Service Technology. Leadership at GaDOE and TCSG will continue to identify in-demand programs to develop articulation agreements.

“Today’s agreement with the Georgia Department of Education means we are providing more pathways for students interested in pursuing a career in any one of four high-demand fields,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “It also means we remain committed to providing business and industry with the skilled talent it needs to remain competitive. Thank you to Richard Woods and the GaDOE for their collaboration and for creating more exciting opportunities for Georgia’s students.”

“As we cope with the effects of the pandemic and begin economic recovery in Georgia, it is more important than ever to provide clear, viable paths to successful careers for our students,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These articulated credit agreements provide an additional way for students to gain college credit in high school, placing them farther along their path toward a successful future. I appreciate the partnership of TCSG and Commissioner Greg Dozier in making this a reality for Georgia students.”

The articulated credit agreements reduce duplication of coursework and recognize the skills, competencies, and credentials high school students obtain through their CTAE pathways. They also provide an incentive for students to continue their educational careers.

“Our schools are not one-size-fits-all, and awarding college credit should not be, either,” said Dr. Barbara Wall, GaDOE CTAE Director. “Articulated college credit agreements give local school districts an additional way to provide college credit for their high school students.”

About the Technical College System of Georgia

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma, and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit www.TCSG.edu.

About Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE)

With a 97.18% graduation rate (13 points higher than the state average), CTAE in Georgia delivers a high-school experience that prepares students for their lives after high school. Students can learn skills for real-world careers in more than 100 Career Pathways – from financial technology to flight operations – while earning recognized industry credentials and participating in work-based learning and apprenticeship opportunities.

Career Pathways are for all students, no matter which path they plan to take. Pathway completers are prepared to pursue higher education, enter the military, accept an apprenticeship opportunity, or immediately begin their career.