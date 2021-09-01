In-Person learning return plan for Sumter County Schools

Release from Sumter County Schools dated: 9/1/21

Attention

Sumter County High School Students and Parents

Students will return for In-Person Learning

Monday, September 13, 2021

Open House is scheduled for Thursday, September 9, 2021

Schedule for Open House:

3:30 – 4:30 Grades 11 and 12

5:00 – 6:00 Grades 9 and 10

(The staggered Open House time is to reduce the amount of parents and students that are in the building for social distancing.)

All individuals entering the building are required to have on a face shield/mask