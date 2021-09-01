In-Person learning return plan for Sumter County Schools
Release from Sumter County Schools dated: 9/1/21
Attention
Sumter County High School Students and Parents
Students will return for In-Person Learning
Monday, September 13, 2021
Open House is scheduled for Thursday, September 9, 2021
Schedule for Open House:
3:30 – 4:30 Grades 11 and 12
5:00 – 6:00 Grades 9 and 10
(The staggered Open House time is to reduce the amount of parents and students that are in the building for social distancing.)
All individuals entering the building are required to have on a face shield/mask
You Might Like
Furlow Charter School Governing Board reduces graduation requirements
Furlow Charter School’s Governing Board held their monthly meeting Wednesday, August 17th with six of the seven board members in... read more