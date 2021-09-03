It has been proclaimed! Sept. 16 is GSW Day of Giving

There is always a great return on giving. It is a quality we honor and admire. On Thursday, September 2, 2021, Georgia Southwestern (GSW) friends, faculty, staff and alumni gathered to celebrate this quality. There is a standing invitation for you to join in GSW’s efforts to give. Mayor Barry Blount knows Americus is known for her giving. Over the years he has seen our community pour out on others. On behalf of the citizens of Americus, the mayor signed a proclamation declaring 9.16.2021 as the GSW Day of Giving. Barry said, “Americus loves Georgia Southwestern. They do so much for our city, including a positive economic impact. We can give back to the community by participating the day of giving on September 16th. Giving to Georgia Southwestern will further the mission of this higher education institution.”

Lou Chase, the chair of the GSW Foundation Board is excited about the opportunity for the community to participate. There are many ways in which to join in. “Every Thursday is Gold Force Day, so we encourage all faculty, staff, students and members of the community to support Georgia Southwestern State University by wearing gold. You can dress up or you can dress down.” In addition to donning your gold on Thursdays, Lou reports there are other fun ways to support the university. Have a meal out at participating restaurants on the 16th, as Lou explains, this is helpful because “the owners agree to give a percentage of their proceeds back to GSW. Some do it all day, some do it for the morning, there are different hours.” Lou has already made her lunch plans by choosing her favorite participating restaurant. It is a great idea to follow Lou’s lead and make a date for breakfast, lunch and dinner which not only you will enjoy but GSW will as well.

Gaynor Cheokas, a dean and professor at the university reports the call to give is nationwide. “They are doing some unique things this year. We are trying to reach all 50 states, so we will have a map that turns gold as we get a contribution from each state.” Chelsey Collins, Director of Marketing and Communications, wraps the goals of Day of Giving as being two-fold. “We have two goals this year, the first is to raise $50,000. The second is to get a gift from each state. We have a very diverse population, so we are telling people if you have people, family, friends, especially alumni in those states to be prepared to give on the Day of Giving.” Chelsey reports gifts can be made through the website, PayPal or by check. Chelsey also reiterated giving is not limited to monetary donations and encourages giving by having a meal. You may find those restaurants on social media, and they will soon be posted on GSW’s website.

Georgia Southwestern brings a unique flavor to Americus. They are an important neighbor and it’s worth celebrating. Every morning their day starts with one vision: “Georgia Southwestern State University aspires to be a comprehensive, progressive and inclusive university that serves as a vibrant center of learning, culture, and economic development for Southwest Georgia and beyond.” Such a vision is worth celebrating. It is a vision worth honoring. It is a vision worth our investment. Come and join in the vision. As Mayor Blount would remind you, it is our honor to “further the mission of this higher education institution.” Thank you for standing up for GSW. You are bound to see a great return on your investment.

To learn more about GSW, Day of Giving or to donate please visit their website at GSW.edu