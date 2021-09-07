Samuel Anthony “Sammy” English: September 5, 2021

Samuel Anthony “Sammy” English, 91, husband of the late Zigrid C. English, died Sunday, September 5, 2021. Born in Americus, GA, he was the son of the late Edwin Kitchens English and Grace Addy English and brother to the late Louise Perry, James Edwin English, Billy English, Martha Ann Studstill, Doris Sproull and Alice Eugenia English. Sammy retired from the US Navy after 28 years and also retired from Athens Technical College as the Maintenance and Plant Engineer. He is survived by his siblings: Betty Inlow, Eleanor Davis, Gloria Dunmon and Donnie English and a number of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11AM at Colbert Cemetery. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

