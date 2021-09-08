Over 25 companies attend job fair at South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center

By Su Ann Bird

CORDELE – Over 25 companies signed up to participate in the job fair held at South Georgia Technical College’s Crisp County Center recently seeking employees for specific needs within their businesses and industries. Nearly 50 job seekers also attended and had the opportunity to meet with the business and industry leaders.

Employers who participated included: Advanced Drainage Systems, ADM Animal Nutrition, AG Technologies, LLC, DBA Vantage SE, Big Tex Trailers, Chick-fil-A, Crisp County School System, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp Regional Hospital, DaVita, Inc., Dooly State Prison, Eckerd Connects-Paxon, Fellowship Hope at Cordelia Manor, Flex-Tec, Ga. Dept. of Community Supervisor Reentry Services, Goldens’ Foundry & Machine Company, H & R Block, Helena Industries, Labor Finders Cordele, Lake Blackshear Resort, Marvair, Inc., Middle Flint Behavioral Healthcare, Southern Pneumatic and Telamon Corporation.

SGTC Admissions Coordinator Katrice Taylor also set up a booth for job seekers to learn more about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs that can be completed in as little as eight weeks to two-years.

The event was sponsored by South Georgia Technical College, Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce, and Cordele-Crisp County Industrial Development Council. The job categories that employers were recruiting included: accounting, business and office, Computer Information Systems, General Labor, Healthcare, Maintenance, Manufacturing, Retail, Truck Driving, Welding and more.

Individuals who would like to hone their job skills or re-enter the workforce but need additional training, can apply to attend SGTC’s mini-mester, which begins on Wednesday, October 13. Students receive 16-weeks of credit for only eight weeks of classes. Core classes are also available in person and on-line.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals who are thinking about coming back to college or entering college for the first time,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “The jobs are available for the individuals who have the right skills. South Georgia Technical College can help and the college has a 99 percent job placement rating for graduates. Financial aid including the HOPE Grant and HOPE Career Grants are available to individuals to make college classes almost tuition free. SGTC is also providing CARES payments to students to help those who have been affected by COVID-19.”

For more information about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit classes available or to learn more about the SGTC mini-mester, contact the Admissions Office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Cordele and apply today!