Community Calendar: September 2021
Sumter County Board of Commissioners
9.14.2021 Regular Meeting: 6PM
Zoom.com
Meeting ID: 95214893004
Password: 072455
City of Americus
9.16.2021 City Council Agenda Setting Meeting: 6PM
Zoom.com
Meeting ID: 98291543546
Password: 487543
Call-in option: 646.876.9923
9.23.2021 City Council Regular Meeting: 6PM
Zoom.com
Meeting ID: 98291543546
Password: 487543
Call-in Option: 646.876.9923
Commissions and Authorities
Historic Preservation Commission – Tuesday, September 14, 4:00 p.m., Municipal Building, third floor meeting room.
This meeting will be held virtually.
978-990-5000
425018#
Planning & Zoning Commission – Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 4:00 PM.
Americus/Sumter County Theater Authority – Thursday, September 16, at 5pm. Pace Conference Room, Rylander Theater.
Land Bank Authority – Wednesday, September 1, 1:00 p.m., Municipal Building, third floor meeting room.
Main Street Board – Thursday, September 9,9:00 a.m.
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 838 1467 6104
Passcode: 521225
As set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1992, the City of Americus does not discriminate on the basis of disability, and is willing to assist citizens with special needs. If you have a hearing or vision disability and wish to attend this or any of these meetings, please contact us at (229) 924-4411 or City of Americus, 101 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709, s
Sumter County Board of Education
9.9.2021 Regular Meeting: 7pm
Face Book Live under Sumter County Schools
Furlow Charter School Governing Board Meeting
9.21.2021 Scheduled Meeting: 6PM
63 Valley Drive Americus, GA
Area Events
9.9.2021 GSW Gold Rush Thursday, wear gold to support GSW
9.9.21 Americus and Sumter County Hospital Authority meeting, 5:30PM
9.11.2021 9/11 Memorial, 8:46 AM, please begin gathering at 8:30AM
Sumter County Courthouse
9.11.2021 Community Calm Class presented by Phoenix Heart Healing 10AM-11AM
111 Habitat Street Building C Suite N1, contact number 413.320.7760. An ongoing event every second Saturday of the month.
9.14.2021 Blood Drive, South Georgia Technical College, 10AM-2PM
To make an appointment please visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code SGTC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS
9.16.2021 GSW Day of Giving and Gold Rush Day
9.17.21 Americus city-wide cleanup day
9.23.21 GSW Gold Rush Day, wear gold to support GSW
9.23.2021 Taste of Sumter: 6pm-9pm
Downtown Americus
9.25.2021 Plains Peanut Festival
9.30.2021 GSW Gold Rush Day, wear gold to support GSW
Friday Night Lights Local high schools are playing football! Check with your team for times and locations.
To submit a no-charge event to the community calendar, please visit our website.
