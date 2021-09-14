September 15, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/13 to 9/14/2021

By Ken Gustafson

Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Fuller, Alexandria Cherrell (In Jail), 27, Battery/Family Violence/Misdemeanor
  • Holmes, Willie Arthur (In Jail), 71, Failure to register as a sex offender/Failure to comply with requirements/Providing false information
  • Jordan, Dantrell Devonta (Bonded Out), 26, Criminal Children Trespass/Battery
  • Taylor, Brittany Yatavia (Bonded Out), 34, Cruelty to Children/Causing excessive physical or mental pain – 1st Degree Batery/Family Violence (1st Degree Misdemeanor)
  • Williams, Brandon Christopher (In Jail), 27, Holding for Richland PD
  • Williams, Cherry Machelle (In Jail), 52, Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/13

  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 11, Warning for seat belt violation
  • GA Hwy 3 at Mile Marker 14, Warning for failure to signal lane change or turn
  • GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr., Warnings for stop sign violation and distracted driving
  • 766 US Hwy 19 South, Alarm Activation
  • 125 Seaboard St., Alarm Activation
  • James Hart Rd. at McMath Mill Rd. Ext., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 23, Citation for Speeding
  • 212 Poplar St., Failure to register as a sex offender/ Failure to comply with requirements/Providing false information
  • GA Hwy 19 North at South Georgia Tech Parkway, Traffic Accident
  • Sumter County Courthouse, Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 454 Wiggins Rd., Welfare Check
  • 1949 Hwy 49 N, 911 Hangup
  • 256 E. Rock Hill Dr., Theft
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Armory Dr., 911 Hangup
  • 146 Starling Dr., Domestic Disturbance

9/14

  • MLK at Patterson St., Expired or no registration or title
  • Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Rd., Warnings for Speeding and headlight out
  • South GA Tech Parkway near the new Sumter County High School, Warning for Speeding
  • 2437 South Lee St., Burglary
  • US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St., Warning in reference to headlight requirements

 

