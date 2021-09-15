City of Americus welcomes Twany Edwards as new Finance Director

The City of Americus welcomes hometown girl Twany Edwards as the new Finance Director. Born and raised in Americus, Edwards is a graduate of Sumter County High School and the daughter of the late Herschel (Tracy) Edwards and Erma (John) Fish, both native to Americus and Sumter County. Edwards received her formal education at Southern Wesleyan University (Associate of Science); Shorter College (Bachelor of Science in Business Administration); and Strayer University (Master of Science in Accounting).

She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, the American Accounting Association, National Association of Accountants, American Heart Association, and the National Organization for Women. She is the founder of the Golden Heart Foundation where she received the key to the city on Feb. 24, 2018. That was declared the Golden Heart Foundation Day. In addition to her humanitarian support of bringing awareness and needed resources to Down Syndrome patients, Edwards also donates to the Ronald McDonald House, the Leukemia Foundation (honoring her father,) the American Cancer Foundation, and StandUp for Kids organization.

“My mission as the finance director is to deliver timely and accurate financial reports and provide proper oversight of all expenditures and revenue collections to successfully support the operations of the City of Americus,” Edwards said when asked what her goals and objectives were as the new director. “I hope to educate the citizens and help create a strong community. This is what the citizens of Americus deserve, and I will do everything within my power to do just that.”

Edwards has a hunger and desire to assist whoever needs a helping hand and is making all the necessary steps to do that in her current role. To fuel her motivation and desire to effectively serve others and give back, Edwards focuses on her favorite quote, “As long as you keep doing what you are doing, you will always be doing what you are doing.”