Ruth Marlin Maloy: September 5, 2021

Ruth Marlin Maloy, age 98, passed away peacefully Sunday September 5, 2021 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

She was born on December 18, 1922 to Gordon Marlin and Minnie Mae Farris Marlin in Mantachi, Mississippi. She was raised on the family farm where religion and education were a high priority. She was the first female of all her relatives to attend college and pursued her education at Blue Mountain College and later at the University of Georgia where she obtained a Masters and Six-Year teaching degrees. She went on to teach high school in Lumpkin County and Tri-County for over 40 years.

In her free time, Ruth was an active member of the Epworth Sunday School Class at the First United Methodist Church in Americus. She also enjoyed exploring many states and various countries over the years with travel groups. In addition, she regularly swam at the pool at Georgia Southwest College until she was 95. Ruth was always a very supportive mother and grandmother of her 2 children and 5 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Maloy, her parents, and her five other siblings. Ruth is survived by her son, Alan Maloy (Cindy); daughter, Ellen Maloy Bush; five grandchildren, Alex Maloy, Kathryn Maloy, Julie Bush Tate (Allen), Ben Bush (Hollie), David Bush (Rachel) and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 15, in the chapel of Hancock Funeral Home, 427 S. Lee St., with Rev. Allen Tate officiating. Burial was private.

The family received friends, following the service at Hancock Funeral Home, from 11:00-11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the First United Methodist Church in Americus, Georgia.

