Phoebe Sumter offering free mammograms in October

Americus, Ga. – During the month of October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and overall women’s health, Phoebe Sumter will be offering 50 free mammogram screenings to women who are uninsured and are due for their annual screening. The mammograms will be provided to the first 50 eligible women who make appointments. To be considered for one of the free mammograms each applicant must meet the following criteria:

not had a mammogram in the last 12 months,

age 40 or older,

not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)

uninsured,

not pregnant,

live in one of the following counties: Sumter, Schley, Macon, Marion, Dooly, Webster, Stewart, and Taylor.

must have a primary care physician to which results will be reported