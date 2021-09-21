September 22, 2021

Area Beat Report 9/17 to 9/21/21

By Ken Gustafson

Published 9:18 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Boone, Suzette (In Jail), 9/22/1965, Unlawful conduct during 911 call by using obscene language
  • Calloway, Antonio Germaine (Weekender), 10/16/1981, Weekender
  • Cross, Quincy Rykeem (Bonded Out), 8/22/1997, Battery –Family Violence (1st offense MSD)
  • Jackson, Darreshia Jaerika (In Jail), 5/18/1991, Probation Violation
  • Jackson, Vicci Lavante (In Jail), 6/2/1968, Probation Violation
  • Jones, Julisa Ann (2/13/1993, Criminal Trespass/Possession of open container of alcohol/Failure to report striking fixed object/Failure to maintain lane/Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle – Felony
  • Mann, Dawan Lequint (In Jail), 6/17/1991, Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Miles, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 9/6/1979, Aggravated Assault
  • Pope, Alicia Latoya (In Jail), 4/16/1986, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Battery – Family Violence (1st offense)/Criminal Trespass/Terroristic threats and Acts/Disorderly Conduct/Probation Violation
  • Price, John Wayne (In Jail), 2/22/1990, Probation Violation
  • Thompson, Alexis Nichole (Bonded Out), 12/20/1987, Criminal Trespass
  • Tondee, Daniel Micah (In Jail), 6/2/1990, Aggressive Driving/Improper U Turn/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Wright, Wardarius Deshawn (In Jail), 8/31/2000, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
  • Robinson, Troy Anthony (In Jail), 45, Probation Violation
  • Miles, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 42, Aggravated Assault/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • Jones, Broderick Javaris (Bonded Out), Criminal Trespass

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/17

  • Hwy 49 North at South GA Tech Parkway, Accident Involving Deer
  • US Hwy 280 West at McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop
  • Brady Road at Henry Hart road, Suspicious Vehicle
  • 150 Sylvan Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • Concord Estates near GA Hwy 30 West, Suspicious Vehicle
  • South Lee St. near Columbia Avenue, Warning for brake light out
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 10, Warning for Speeding
  • 120 Moore Rd., Information for Officer
  • 482 Old Plains Hwy, Welfare Check
  • Hwy 280 East at Brickyard Rd., Traffic Stop/Driver issued a warning
  • Hwy 19 and Hwy 280, Traffic Stop/Driver was issued a warning
  • 243 Phil Jones Sr. Rd., Domestic Disturbance

9/18

  • 363 Arch helms Rd., Domestic Disturbance
  • 110 Hwy 280 West, Alarm Activation
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 South Lot 1, Domestic disturbance
  • 441 Wayman St., Alarm Activation
  • Three Bridges Rd. near Field Road, Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 49 North near Wood Valley Rd., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • 851 Flintside Dr., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 595 Kitchens cemetery Rd., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 East about Mile Post 31, Warning for Speeding
  • 125 N. Point Circle, Alarm Activation
  • 243 Phil Jones Rd., Welfare Check
  • 528 Talent Store Rd., Information for Officer
  • 206 E. Rockhill Dr., Domestic Disturbance

9/19

  • GA Hwy 27 East at MP 26, Citation for Speeding
  • 132 West Main St. at Honey Rush Boutique, Alarm Activation
  • 196 Howard Johnson Rd., possible threats
  • Lamar Rd. west end at US Hwy 280 East, Warnings for break light and turn signal violations
  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 7, Domestic Disturbance
  • 186 Mitchell St., 911 Hangup
  • 111 S. Oglethorpe Avenue, Accident Involving Deer
  • 149 South Village Dr., Civil Matter
  • 864 Highway 280 East, Alarm Activation

9/20

  • Sumter County Middle School, Information for Officer
  • Sumter County Court House, Lost Tag
  • 240 Cartright Rd. Lot B, Welfare Check
  • Forsyth St. at Manhattan St., Child or youth restraint seat not used properly
  • US Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Warning for taillight requirements
  • 227 Jenkins Rd., Illegal Dumping
  • 207 North ML Hudson St., Assist Another Agency
  • 192 Smokey Ln., Domestic Disturbance
  • 138 North Village Dr., Domestic Disturbance
  • 246 Shiloh Rd., Burglary
  • 173 Dowdy Rd., Suspicious Vehicle

9/21

  • GA Hwy 3 at Cemetery Rd., Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 near the airport, Warning for Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 North near MM 23, Warning for Speeding
  • SGT Parkway near Southerfield Rd., Suspicious Person

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Griggs, Seth Allen, 19, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Potter, William T., 54, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Improper left or right turn
  • Reed, Demetrius Lesain, 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Williams, Lashaun Denise, 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding

Americus PD Media Incident Summary

9/16

  • 616 Jefferson St. at 1:11 a.m., Animal Complaint

9/17

  • 1100 Quincy St. at 1:39 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 107 Knollwood Dr. Apt. C9 at 2:33 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • East Lamar St. at strife St. at 4:36 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding
  • 1319 Elm Ave. at 4:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1206 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Motel 8 Inn at 3:40 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 927 Ivey St. at 8:37 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 105 Patterson St. at 9:28 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • E. Forsyth St. at GA Hwy 27 East at 12:42 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Improper left or right turn
  • E. Forsyth St. at 3:46 a.m., Damage to Property/Wrecker accidentally caused damage to a patrol vehicle
  • 704 Gailey Plaza at 12:46 p.m., Burglary – 1st Degree

9/18

  • 601C Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartments at 4:22 a.m., Ungovernable Child
  • Knollwood Dr. at GA Hwy 27 at 8:15 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Possession of open container of alcohol/Failure to report striking fixed object/Failure to maintain lane/Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle – Felony
  • 225 Fairview Circle at 12:31 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 1334 2nd Montgomery St. at 12:49 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Illegal Possession of Controlled Substance
  • 144 US Hwy 19 N at 1:59 p.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • Hwy 280 South at MLK Jr. Blvd. at 3:11 p.m., Aggressive Driving/Improper U Turn/Making Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 926 Ridge St. at 5:56 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 144 Hwy 19 North at 9:34 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Ridge St. at Sunset Dr. at 9:47 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 727 Beale St. at 12:20 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 104 Norman Cole St. at 5:54 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt

9/19

  • 1711 E. Lamar St. WAL-MART at 11:12 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1310 e. Lamar St. at McDonalds at 11:41 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harveys at 3:30 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 4:26 p.m., Miscellaneous Report/Complaint about an employee
  • 245A Horton Dr. at 2:57 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Battery – Family Violence (1st offense)/Criminal Trespass/Terroristic threats and Acts/Disorderly Conduct/Probation Violation
  • 326 Crawley St. at 11:09 p.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Norman Cole St. at 2:52 a.m., Unlawful conduct during 911 call
  • 1605 E. Lamar St. at Days Inn at 3:05 a.m., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

 

