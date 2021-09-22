Area Beat Report 9/21 to 9/22/2021
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Blasingame, Thomas James (Reebook), 3/7/1991, Back for Court
- Crawford, Cindy Denise (In Jail), 4/27/1975, Harassing Communications
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/21
- SGT Parkway near Southerfield Rd., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 3 at Cemetery Rd., Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 near the airport, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 near MM 23, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 377 at MM 1, Warning for headlight requirement
- GA Hwy 49 North at MM 26, Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 195 North at MM 23, Traffic Stop/Warning
- Sam Hill Dogled Rd., Suspicious Vehicle
- 127 Aster Dr., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 377 at MM 1, Warning for headlight requirement
- GA Hwy 30 West at MM 10, Warning for Speeding
- US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 30, Citations for Speeding and having an open alcohol container
- US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 22, Citation for Speeding
- GA Hwy 280 East at MM 22, Warning for Speeding
- 482 GA Hwy 308, Suspicious Person
- US Hwy 280 East near Mile Post 20, Citations for Speeding
- 802 Old Andersonville Rd., Traffic Accident
- 276 Rockdale Dr., Theft
- 227 Jenkins Rd., Domestic Disturbance
- 1602 MLK at Lester St., Warning for Speeding
- 200 Industrial Blvd. at Flint Area Learning Center, Unruly Juvenile
- 138 Packing House Rd., Alarm Activation
- Sumter Middle School, Information for officer
- South GA Tech Parkway at Lacross Rd., Traffic Accident
- GA Hwy 30 at GA Hwy 27, Abandoned Vehicle
- GA Hwy 49 at Wanda Way, Warnings for expired registration and child safety seat violation
- Lamar St. at Cherokee St., Traffic Stop
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apartment 504, Damage to Property
- US Hwy 280 East at Felder St., Warning in reference to headlight requirements
- 200 Arlington Dr. Extension, Harassing Phone Calls
9/22
- Arlington Dr. near Easy St., Person Shot
- 983 GA Hwy 27 East, Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 West about McMath Mill Rd., Traffic Stop/Warning for expired registration
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Ja’kyrah Nicole, 20, Disorderly Conduct
- Hodnett, William James, 33, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Kleckley, Tiffany Alexia, 37, Assault and Battery
- Williams, Calvin L, 60, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements/No Insurance
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
6/14/2021
- East Church St. at Brown St. at 11:46 a.m., Reckless Driving
9/20
- 1130 Felder St. at Lexington Place Apartments at 2:02 a.m., Suspicious Incident
9/21
- 134A Cherokee St. at 10:08 a.m., Domestic dispute
- 547 Oak Avenue at 10:50 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Lee St. at Lamar St. at 11:06 a.m., Traffic Stop/Improper lane change
- 204 Sharon Circle at 11:30 a.m., Civil Matter
- 100 Magnolia Court at Magnolia Village Apartments at 9:06 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- West Church St. at 4:48 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Hudson St. at East Forsyth St. at 6:26 p.m., Driving while licensed suspended or revoked
- 720 Harris St. Apt. 19 at 7:03 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Tag Registration Requirements/No Insurance
- South Hampton St. at 12:04 a.m., Simple Battery/Aggravated Assault/Hit and Run-Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident/No Insurance
- 140 Lonnie Lane Apt. 210 at 4:28 a.m., Criminal Trespass
