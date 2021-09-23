Healthy Sumter, Flint River Fresh join forces once again to distribute food to Americus neighborhoods

Americus (Wednesday, September 22, 2021) – Today, Healthy Sumter & Flint River Fresh LLC joined forces once again to deliver food in Americus.

More than 89 families (a total of 187 residents) at Hanson Drive, Cherokee St, E Lamar Street and Dixon Drive were given a bag of fruits and vegetables, courtesy of Healthy Sumter & Flint River Fresh. It is part of Phoebe Sumter’s initiative to address Food Insecurity in Americus & Sumter County as well as neighboring counties. Other initiatives include eliminating Food Deserts by creating community gardens and teaching people how to create gardens at their own home.

Special thanks to Farmer Fredo of Flint River Fresh, Pastor George Edge, Diane Roberts and Katina Garrett of the Americus Housing Authority, Councilman Nelson Brown, Battalion Chief Reginald Harris and the rest of the crew from the Americus Fire & Emergency Services Station 3 for their efforts to make this event a success. Also, a special thanks once again to Mr. Sonny Pinckard, Mrs. Ginger Pinckard and the people at Harvest of Hope for allowing us to use their facility for storage.

Thanks so much for your support!