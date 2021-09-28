Mavis Jane Crowe: September 26, 2021

Mavis Jane Crowe, age 73, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Emory University Hospital. A

native of Americus, she was born on January 12, 1948 to the late William and Annie Potter. Her family

was the center of her world. Anyone who knew Mavis always left with a smile on their face. She loved to

make everyone feel like family.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the families’ residence; 240 Barnes Rd.

Americus, Ga. 31709 with Eric Dixon officiating. The family will receive friends at Greg Hancock Funeral

Chapel on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Angelia and Lupe Garcia of Americus; two sons and a

daughter-in-law, Hulon Crowe, Jr. of Americus and James and JoAnne Crowe of Americus; two sisters

and a brother-in-law, Sara Scarbrough of Americus and Martha and Bobby Castleberry of Americus; two

brothers, William Potter of Americus and Gene Potter; grandchildren, Dink & Nina Garcia, Waylon

Garcia, Anna Crowe & Chris Southard, Meagan Crowe, Ashton Crowe, and Ryan Crowe; great-

grandchildren, Madison Garcia, Austin Garcia, Logan Garcia, Mackenzie Garcia Tynleigh Garcia, Rowen

Garcia, Kinslee Crowe, Kallen Southard, Oaklynn Culpepper, Kairi Padgett, and Aurora Padgett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Hulon Crowe, Sr.

To sign the online guestbook and share your memories, visit www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com

Greg Hancock funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

